Jama hits the nail on the head with her words about how the tabloids often shape their own narratives, regardless of the truth. The real story behind the headlines on this occasion was that Tomlin and Jama left the same building at separate times. Although sparking rumours without evidence is nothing new, it’s concerning that this potentially harmful way of reporting is still rife in 2020 – especially in a digital age of social media.

The presenter shouldn’t have to call out fake rumours about her personal life, but we applaud her for saying it like it is on her own platform.

However, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Talking to Stylist last year, Jama talked about the importance of speaking out on social media, explaining: “I think it’s being part of a social media generation. The best way to be is completely you, and then it comes easily. Once you try to be something that isn’t natural, it gets exhausting.”