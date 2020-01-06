Maya Jama really isn't here for those "pathetic" tabloid stories about her love life
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Radio presenter Maya Jama is sick of the constant dating rumours about her, so she has responded to the latest one with the best tweet.
When Maya Jama recently articulated the joy of being single, many of us related. The radio presenter, who split from long-term boyfriend Stormzy last year, said in an interview: “I forgot how much I loved just literally being in a house with loads of my friends, eating, talking, drinking. I was like, I miss this a little bit. I’m having fun.” Jama then went on to explain that she’s living her best life in a newly owned house, while continuing to grow her successful broadcasting career.
In another interview on The Jonathon Ross Show, she found herself answering yet more questions about her dating life. “I’m not on the hunt. I’m not on any apps, basically,” she told the inquiring host. “No, I’m not prowling. I’m just living my life. [I’ve just bought my first house] it’s really exciting. I’m trying to make it into MTV Cribs… I want to get a pole from my bedroom down to my front room, that’s part of my plan… Single life is good. I’m just working.”
Despite constantly shutting down these questions with sharp and strong answers, the obsession with Jama’s relationship status continues. And her latest reaction to dating rumours shows just how troubling things are.
Jama tweeted about an article featuring photos that supposedly show her leaving the Radio One studios with Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, who is “Tinder’s most right-swiped man”.
She wrote: “Surely there’s laws against this?! This is pathetic, you’ve Photoshopped me leaving my JOB today at Radio1 alone with a random person leaving separately??? How is that allowed??”
Jama added: “Recently these papers have been obsessed with linking me to guys I haven’t even met or spoken to. They really can paint whatever narrative they like with or without the truth. Didn’t think they would go to lengths of Photoshop though it’s disgusting.”
Jama hits the nail on the head with her words about how the tabloids often shape their own narratives, regardless of the truth. The real story behind the headlines on this occasion was that Tomlin and Jama left the same building at separate times. Although sparking rumours without evidence is nothing new, it’s concerning that this potentially harmful way of reporting is still rife in 2020 – especially in a digital age of social media.
The presenter shouldn’t have to call out fake rumours about her personal life, but we applaud her for saying it like it is on her own platform.
However, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Talking to Stylist last year, Jama talked about the importance of speaking out on social media, explaining: “I think it’s being part of a social media generation. The best way to be is completely you, and then it comes easily. Once you try to be something that isn’t natural, it gets exhausting.”
Images: Getty