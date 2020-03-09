Jama also interestingly compared social media to an IRL experience: “It is like walking down the road and hearing what everybody has to say about you as you are passing them. Obviously, not everything is going to be nice.”

She believes that when it all gets too much, that a break is the best thing. “You do have to try and take some things with a pinch of salt and have little mini-breaks, that’s something I do.”

She said: “It is intense sometimes and I am from the generation who have grown up with it.”