Maya Jama has the perfect response to those “jiggle” headlines used to objectify her body

And it was only last week when, during a holiday to the Maldives, tabloids said the bikini selfie she shared was a response to her ex-boyfriend “snubbing” her. It was inconceivable to the tabloids that a holiday selfie had absolutely nothing to do with a former boyfriend.

The language used around her body – “jiggles, showcases, spilled” – proves an even bigger problem. It’s not OK to describe a woman’s body like this just because she decides to post a selfie or photograph of herself.

But Jama is never one to let the tabloids get away with such sexism. And her latest response hits the nail on the head.