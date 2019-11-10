Speaking to Us Weekly, Caplan revealed that she sat down with her husband Tom Riley to rewatch the movie because he had never seen it. The pair were planning to see the celebrated Broadway adaptation of the play, and Caplan wanted to make sure that Riley understood the source material.

“My husband had never seen it,” Caplan told Us Weekly. “We watched it and I was like, ‘Yeah, I get it! This is a wonderful movie.’”

Caplan chalked the film’s endless relateability down to writer and star Tina Fey. “Bow down,” she said, praising Fey’s joke-filled script. The actor also added that seeing the Broadway musical was an “amazing” experience.

“It actually made me really emotional, which I didn’t anticipate,” she said. “It was just like somebody doing a Broadway musical of your high school experience, which is what making the movie felt like.”