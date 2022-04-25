“I was really scared”: Megan Thee Stallion speaks in first televised interview on the alleged 2020 Tory Lanez shooting
Leah Sinclair
The rapper recently discussed the alleged incident in a CBS interview with Gayle King where she discussed her side of the story.
As a Black woman, it’s a known fact that crying isn’t something that is going to get you much sympathy.
While some may see someone crying or being visibly upset and will instinctively want to show sympathy and kindness, that same level of sincerity is rarely extended to Black women.
This lack of empathy has permeated society, even at a time when people take to social media to stamp “BLM” in their Twitter bios and share endless thoughts on why we need to protect Black women – and this discourse is something that has come to the fore with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
The star sat down with Gayle King on CBS’ This Morning to discuss a 2020 incident, where she alleged that rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the foot.
The alleged shooting left Megan’s foot injured from two gunshot wounds, with Megan previously identifying Lanez as the shooter, whom she claimed shot her from inside an SUV following a verbal altercation.
Lanez was arrested following the alleged incident and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
He denies shooting Megan and has since pleaded not guilty.
In the interview, which aired Monday morning in the US, Megan discussed the incident, sharing that she feared for her life as Lanez allegedly shot at her after screaming “dance bitch”.
“I never put my hands on anybody,” said Megan, adding: “I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of those times where it shouldn’t have gotten this crazy.”
“All I hear is this man screaming, he said, ‘Dance b****,’ and he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh my God,’” she says.
Megan claims Lanez was “standing up over the window” when he shot “a couple of times”.
“I didn’t even want to move too quick, because I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ if I take the wrong step I don’t know if he going to shoot something that’s super important.
“I was really scared because I’d never been shot at before.”
While the interview shows a visibly upset Megan discussing the alleged incident, reactions to her account and her visibly emotional state have been varied.
“Megan definitely lying, commented one. “She wrong for those fake tears.”
Another tweeted: “Why would Megan try to fake cry while telling her fake ass story. It was no tears in sight, acting is not for you boo.”
The overwhelming reactions to Megan’s interview have prompted some to come to her defence while highlighting the lack of empathy for the star.
“This sounds traumatising. Idk if it’s people’s hatred for Black women, the banalisation of violence against women or just American gun culture that’s preventing ppl from feeling anything but empathy for Megan,” commented one Twitter user.
“Megan Thee Stallion is a global superstar and can barely get empathy and support when she alleges violence and trauma against her,” said another. “Imagine what normal women have to do to be heard.”
Megan initially told police she had injured her feet by stepping on broken glass after the party, telling police she was “scared [Tory] was going to get in trouble”.
She later alleged that he had shot her, with Lanez later claiming that he had been framed in numerous songs on his album Daystar.
While the case is expected to go to trial on 14 September, it’s clear to see that Megan’s decision to speak on her experiences has made her the source of much vitriol on social media, while equally highlighting the struggles Black women face when discussing their trauma – even when visibly showing that vulnerability.
“It’s hard to watch Black women have to fight for compassion and empathy,” said another user. “It’s really heartbreaking. Exhausting even.”
Feeling exhausted is a sentiment many are sharing when looking at the way Megan is being treated on social media and the struggles she’s faced that extend beyond this matter.
From the loss of her mother and grandmother, the alleged shooting and growing resentment among many due to her rising success, the star has had to battle a lot within the short span of a growing career that continues to take her to new heights.
And while what comes from this alleged incident remains to be seen, being aware of the mental health of those involved is something we must bear in mind – particular Megan’s, as she remains in the firing line and is receiving criticism at an extremely vulnerable time.
Image: Getty