As a Black woman, it’s a known fact that crying isn’t something that is going to get you much sympathy.

While some may see someone crying or being visibly upset and will instinctively want to show sympathy and kindness, that same level of sincerity is rarely extended to Black women.

This lack of empathy has permeated society, even at a time when people take to social media to stamp “BLM” in their Twitter bios and share endless thoughts on why we need to protect Black women – and this discourse is something that has come to the fore with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.