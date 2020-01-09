Speaking about her experiences of the press while she was pregnant with Archie last year, Meghan said in a recent documentary that she was “not OK”.

She said: “Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn - you know… And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed…”

She told the interviewer: “And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

He then asked her: “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as in it’s really been a struggle?”. Evidently emotional, Meghan nodded and simply replied: “Yes”.

Harry has also spoken out about his complicated relationship with his public role before, aftering seeing what happened with his mother Princess Diana.

In the statement about their plans to sue the newspaper: Harry wrote: “My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Now that Harry and Meghan have a baby together, it’s perhaps totally understandable that they want to protect him from such a scathing spotlight.

The reaction to their news proves this.