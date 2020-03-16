Ben-Ari went on to explain that gender-based power dynamics in heterosexual couples, no matter which way they skew, rarely have a negative impact on a relationship.

“The impact is not linked to the gender roles per se, but to the similarity or differences in the couple’s views of gender roles” she said. “If both believe in equality, there is likely to be less tension.

“The couple operate from a common belief system which will have a positive effect on the overall relationship. If one believes in equality and the other in gender roles, the differences in beliefs, expectations and behaviours could cause tension and conflict.”

And so, with that in mind…

How can my partner and I work out our own power dynamic?

“Have a conversation about your beliefs, expectations and dreams,” says Ben-Ari. “Remember that your expectations and beliefs are often rooted in your childhood experiences. Share with each other what the gender roles were in your homes when growing up.

“What did you like about what you experienced? What did you struggle with – directly or indirectly – by observing your parents? What were the messages you received, directly and indirectly, by your parents and culture? What were your hopes back then, and how might they relate to the vision of your relationship now?

“Understanding each other’s pasts will increase empathy in the relationship and help you both to reach a win-win strategy. So communicate with love, compassion and respect. Finding the right balance for you as a couple, with both feminine and masculine energy, is key for a healthy relationship.”