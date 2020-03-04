Completely ignoring the fact that Meghan has yet to issue an official statement about her childcare plans, some have suggested that her “refusal” to bring her son to the UK was down to pure “spite” – with the sole aim of making Archie’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, “very sad”. Others have insisted that the decision has caused a “security headache” (despite the fact that Harry, already in the UK, is using his own security team).

And everyone else? Well, warming to that overriding theme of ‘shame, shame, shame’, they’ve pointed out that this is far from the first time Meghan has left her baby son at home while she goes out to work.

The implication is clear: that Meghan is a terrible mother/human being, and fully deserving of our criticism. Unlike, say, Kate Middleton, who is currently in Ireland with her husband, Prince William – leaving their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, in the care of their nanny back in London.

Oh yeah, you bet I went there.