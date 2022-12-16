It’s safe to say that over the past week, the world has been gripped by the heartbreaking admissions and dramatic revelations from Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary. The show has fast become the streamer’s biggest documentary debut to date, racking up 81.55 million viewing hours across the world for the first spate of episodes.

Between claims that Prince William’s aides leaked and ‘traded’ stories with the media and that Meghan’s popularity caused upset within the palace, it’s no wonder that viewers have been hooked with every episode drop.

The latest episode is no different, and it gives a fascinating insight into a relationship of another kind: between the Duchess of Sussex and none other than Queen Bey.