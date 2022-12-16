Meghan Markle says she received supportive private texts from Beyoncé following the Oprah Winfrey interview backlash
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan has given us no shortage of bombshells. But episode six has revealed an unlikely friendship between the duchess and none other than Queen Bey herself.
It’s safe to say that over the past week, the world has been gripped by the heartbreaking admissions and dramatic revelations from Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary. The show has fast become the streamer’s biggest documentary debut to date, racking up 81.55 million viewing hours across the world for the first spate of episodes.
Between claims that Prince William’s aides leaked and ‘traded’ stories with the media and that Meghan’s popularity caused upset within the palace, it’s no wonder that viewers have been hooked with every episode drop.
The latest episode is no different, and it gives a fascinating insight into a relationship of another kind: between the Duchess of Sussex and none other than Queen Bey.
During episode six of the docuseries, Meghan is seen receiving a message from the music superstar shortly after the couple’s Oprah Winfrey TV special was broadcast. Filmed in March 2021, the interview marked the first time that Harry and Meghan spoke officially about their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family and relocate to California.
“Beyoncé just texted, just checking in… I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” Meghan shares.
Reading the message aloud, she continues: “She said, ‘She wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.’”
Harry was also filmed showing his wife a message he received from his brother, Prince William. However, no details of that text were shared.
As part of the discussion with Winfrey, Meghan opened up about her struggles with mental health as working royal, with Harry also revealing that an unidentified individual within the family had asked about the skin colour of their then-unborn son, Archie.
But reflecting on the conversation in the documentary, Meghan noted that her admission about her mental health was “entirely eclipsed by the conversation about race”.
Through the documentary, we’ve also learned that it was Harry’s decision to take a step back from working royal duties. In the fifth episode of the series, he said of the move: “I’ve seen little cartoons of me on all fours and her holding a dog lead, and me wearing the dog collar.
“How predictable that you know the woman is to be blamed for the decision of a couple.
“In fact, it was my decision. She never asked to leave. I was the one that had to see it for myself. But it’s misogyny at its best.”
The second volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix.
Images: Getty