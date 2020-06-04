Meghan Markle responds to George Floyd’s killing in a powerful new address

Meghan Markle has never been one to shy away from important conversations, and her response to George Floyd’s death is no different.

Speaking to students at her former school in Los Angeles on Wednesday (3 June) as part of a virtual graduation ceremony, Meghan described George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer as “devastating”.

Speaking openly about how she had felt over the last week, Meghan told the pupils: “For the past couple of weeks I’ve been planning to say a few words to you for your graduation. And as we’ve all seen over the last week, what is happening in our country, and in our state, and in our hometown of LA, has been absolutely devastating.

“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t or that it would get picked apart, and I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered. And Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. And Philando Castile’s life mattered. And Tamir Rice’s life mattered.”