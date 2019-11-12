Hillary Clinton’s advice for Meghan Markle on dealing with criticism is seriously inspiring

Reporter Tom Bradby had asked her if she was ok, and she continued: “And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

While, as is to be expected from any situation concerning Meghan, there was some backlash regarding her comments (primarily from people claiming that she couldn’t possibly be dealing with mental health issues because she comes from a position of privilege), there have also been some significant signs of support.

At the end of October, a group of female MPs took a stand against Meghan’s treatment when they signed an open letter condemning the abuse. And when the documentary first aired, people on social media started the #WeLoveYouMeghan hashtag which saw thousands of women stand in solidarity with the Duchess.