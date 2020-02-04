It seems, in the run-up to Megxit, a number of tabloids are so very desperate for Meghan-based news that they are willing to spin a story out of… well, out of something that we already know.

“Meghan Markle’s life before being a Duchess exposed thanks to unearthed Twitter pics,” screamed one headline earlier this week.

“Unseen pics of Meghan Markle shows Duchess living high life before meeting Prince Harry,” read another.

And one more plumped for the line: “Revealed – Meghan Markle’s life before Harry.”

If you click on any one of these stories, you’ll be met with the same breathless reportage. Apparently several pictures of Meghan – all of which date back to when she was still an actor living in the US – have been “unearthed” on Twitter. And, despite the fact that a picture tells a thousand words, each of these publications has made a point of staring at each photo very, very hard for a very, very long time (one assumes), before describing the image before them. In obsessive detail, too.

“There is one taken in Paris by Rick Hoffman, who starred in TV legal drama Suits alongside the Duchess,” reads one such description. “In the snap, Meghan is wearing a strapless gown as she is posing on a grand staircase.”

Journalism at its finest, wouldn’t you say?