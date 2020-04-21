As many of you will undoubtedly already know, Meghan is the narrator of Disney Plus’ new documentary film, Elephant, which follows an elephant family on a 1,000-mile journey across Africa over eight months.

And, in a Good Morning America interview about the project – which was taped last year when she recorded her narration for the Elephant film – Meghan has spoken about her experience working on the documentary.

“I am really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing this story of elephants to life,” she said.

“I have been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and safety.”