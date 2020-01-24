On 9 January, the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were going to step down from royal life covered the front pages of many of the British tabloids like an eclipse.

The Sun, the Daily Mirror and The Mail dedicated their whole front covers, not to mention huge chunks of the following news space, to the story that a grown man and his wife were going to stop taking money from his grandmother and move out of her home. The broadsheets seemed equally obsessed; apportioning page after page to royal analysis.