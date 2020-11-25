Meghan ends her essay by asking people to “commit to asking others, ‘Are you OK?’”

But maybe the real focus is on learning to be fully honest about the answers we give and receive in response to this. Because Meghan’s story reminds us that we should never assume what’s going on in another person’s life. Most people reading this will know exactly what it’s like when you feel a need to “put on a brave face” in front of others. Even in the most painful times, we still so often see it as a weakness to be vulnerable. But perhaps, when we are at our most vulnerable, we are also at our most powerful.

And that’s why this news feels so personal. I may not know Meghan, but I do know so many others going through a painful time right now. And I want to ring them up and let them know they can be completely honest about it.

For support and information on pregnancy loss, please visit Miscarriage Association