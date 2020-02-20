Details surrounding the event have yet to be announced, but we know the theme of this year’s IWD is ‘I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights’, which has been selected to align with UN Women’s new multigenerational campaign, Generation Equality.

It’s unsurprising that Meghan is using her royal platform to shine a spotlight on this event. After all, this is the same woman who, at the tender age of 11, successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid. Who volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles from the age of 13-17. Who established a program at her place of work to ensure that leftover meals from the Suits set were donated to local homeless shelters.

Who was a UN Women’s Ambassador herself, long before she ever became a duchess.