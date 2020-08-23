“We can and must do everything we can to ensure all women have their voices heard because at this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we are part of the problem,” Meghan said. “If you aren’t going out there and voting, then you’re complicit. If you are complacent, you’re complicit.

“I think when we are looking at all the different ways that we can engage, we can support one another, it doesn’t necessarily matter what the issue is that speaks to your heart. Maybe it’s the environment, maybe it’s the rights of women, maybe it’s the rights of children, maybe it’s healthcare, whatever it is, we can make the difference in this election. And we will make the difference in this election.”

Besides the fact that Meghan’s speech was yet another example of her ability to speak eloquently and passionately about the causes close to her heart (and that this isn’t the first time she’s spoken out about women’s rights to vote), it’s hard to see how her message – that we need to make our voices heard and ensure everyone can exercise their voting rights – is breaking royal protocol. Are people really arguing that universal suffrage is a ‘political’ talking point? In 2020?