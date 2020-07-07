Meghan Markle discusses the “discomfort” we need to experience right now
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have discussed the Black Lives Matter movement, including why we are “going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now”.
Last month, Prince Harry apologised for the “endemic” institutional racism still present in society in abspeech, saying his generation “haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past”.
It came after the powerful words shared by Meghan Markle in the wake of George Floyd’s death, which stressed why it is so important to speak up.
Now, the couple have further discussed some key points about tackling racism while speaking to young leaders about equal rights.
Meghan and Harry dialled into the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust weekly video call, which focused on responding to the Black Lives Matter movement.
They discussed how the “wrongs of the past need to be acknowledged” and why we are “going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now”.
Meghan, vice president of QCT, said on the call: “We have to, in this moment in time, say we’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships.
“Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing – which is a fundamental human right. And that’s what we’re talking about here.”
Harry added: “When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.
“So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.
“It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits.”
He said that “all of us have been educated to see the world differently” but it is important to acknowledge unconscious bias exists and then “do the work to become more aware”.
Images: Getty