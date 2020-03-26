Once upon a time, some perceived flaw of Meghan Markle’s would be every tabloid’s idea of front page news. Over the past few weeks, though, she has disappeared largely from view. Nobody’s heard from her, nor have any paparazzi photographers – invasive as they are – managed to snap her out and about.

Considering the world is in the vice-like grip of the coronavirus pandemic, this makes perfect sense to us: the Duchess of Sussex is staying indoors, as per the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and National Health Service (NHS).

And yet… well, if you thought a little thing like the Covid-19 crisis was going to stop the tabloids dragging their least-favourite royal, think again.