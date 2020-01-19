Meghan and Harry drop HRH titles – and Piers Morgan just can’t cope

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have undoubtedly struggled as they work to carve out a new role for themselves in public life, the person who seems to have been hit hardest by the move is, bafflingly, TV pundit Piers Morgan.

It was announced last night that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would drop their HRH titles and “no longer receive public funds” as part of a step back from the royal household.

In a statement, the Queen said that the couple would “always be much loved members of my family” and expressed her hope that they would “start building a happy and peaceful new life”.