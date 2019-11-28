That same month, an ITV documentary unmasked just how much the media treatment was affecting the couple behind the scenes. When asked by broadcaster Tom Bradby about how she was coping, Meghan Markle said: “Look, any woman, especially when they are pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know… and especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed…”

Meghan added: “And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Bradby then asked her: “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as in it’s really been a struggle?”. Evidently emotional, Meghan nodded and simply replied: “Yes”.

Since then, the palace confirmed the royal couple would be taking six weeks off from royal duties for some “much-needed family time”, and would be skipping Christmas at Sandringham this year to spend the holiday with Meghan’s mother, Doria.