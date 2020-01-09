The couple’s meaning is veiled, but very clear: they are unhappy with the royal family’s current relationship with the press. Whether this is the sole reason for them stepping back as senior royals remains to be seen. However, is it really a surprise that Meghan and Harry decided to release their news directly, through their own Instagram account? That they decided to bypass the usual royal protocols? That they didn’t want to work with the Royal Rota system on this occasion?

Not at all. Especially as the couple have been held up as hate figures by certain members of the press for some time now. Strike that, actually: they haven’t. Meghan has. Indeed, it’s an indisputable fact that, since joining the royal family, criticisms of Meghan have ranged from the offensive to the downright bizarre.

Don’t believe us? Check out the many, many examples below.

1) When Meghan was first unveiled as Prince Harry’s long-term girlfriend, the racist backlash began

At the time, the press attempted to reduce the talented Suits actor to nothing more than a divorced older woman (Meghan is just three years older than the prince). Some also began questioning her financial background and her ‘motives’ for dating a member of the royal family.

Perhaps most shockingly of all, however, were the loaded comments about Meghan’s ethnicity – and the backlash that this generated on social media. Many racist Twitter trolls claimed that the prince should not be allowed to date a biracial person – harkening back to the mythical concept of ‘blue blood’ and royal purity. And, as Prince Harry was forced to explain in a public statement, paparazzi began to invade the privacy of both Meghan and her family, employing abusive tactics in order to find out more about them.

“Some of it has been hidden from the public,” explained the prince, going on to recall “the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life.”

2) When Meghan wore a pair of trousers to an event, morons everywhere lost their shit

Meghan attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in a Alexander McQueen tuxedo (aka the glam Hollywood equivalent of every woman’s trusted “jeans and a nice top” combo).

Cue a plethora of screaming headlines, all of which punned the same tired old sexist trope: “Guess who wears the trousers in Prince Harry’s relationship?”

Yawn.

3) In the run-up to the royal wedding, Germaine Greer announced that Meghan would “bolt” after marrying Prince Harry

Staunch anti-royalist Germaine Greer sat down with 60 Minutes Australia to talk about Meghan and Harry’s relationship (an odd choice, being as the academic is not a close friend of the couple). And, when asked what she thought the future held for the couple, Greer said: “I think she’ll bolt.”

“She’s bolted before,” she continued, referring to Markle’s 2013 divorce from Trevor Engelson. “She was out the door. I think she’ll bolt.”