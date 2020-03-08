Meghan Markle’s final solo royal engagement sent a powerful message

Meghan Markle may have arrived in the UK for her final appearance as a senior royal, but her words have been full of hope for the future.

During her visit to Robert Clack School in East London on Friday, Meghan took to the stage to make a speech in honour of International Women’s Day. In the speech, which included a short appearance from one of the school’s students, Meghan reflected on the future of equality across the world, urging the school’s young men to support the women in their lives.

“It is such an honour for me to be here today,” she told the students. “When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women’s Day this year, for me, it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you young women here, as well as you, the young men, who play a very large part in this.”