While the majority of us either a) saw the photos and moved on with our lives, or b) busily dedicated ourselves to tracking down the royal’s wool coat (£190 from Reiss, if you’re interested), there were those who felt the need to zoom in on the photographs of Meghan in a bid to find a flaw.

The worst thing they could come up with, on this occasion? Well, I’m sure you’ll be horrified to learn that Meghan – like almost every other human on the planet (insert your Prince Andrew jokes here, I can wait) – sweats.

“Oops, Meghan needs a better deodorant,” one wrote on Twitter, alongside a zoomed-in photo of Meghan’s armpit.

“Did she forget her antiperspirant???” asked another.

“Not a good look,” reprimanded another. “Was it a little bit taxing at the embassy?”