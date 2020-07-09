People

Meghan Markle is the tabloids’ favourite villain again – but why?

Covid-19 headlines are slowly being replaced with slurs about the Duchess of Sussex.

Let’s face facts: there are a lot of people who deserve to have their deeds and words thrust under a spotlight right now. There’s Boris Johnson, for example, who has yet to apologise for accusing care homes of failing to follow proper coronavirus procedures.

Elsewhere, District Judge Nick Watson has been criticised by abuse charities for the “lenient” sentence he handed out to former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan – the same “lenient” sentence which allowed the musician to avoid a jail term for assaulting his partner. JK Rowling has sparked a backlash after suggesting that transgender hormone therapy is a variant of conversion therapy for young gay people. And Donald Trump is…

Well, he’s continuing his reign of awfulness. Go figure.

Like I say, there are a lot of people who deserve to have their deeds and words thrust under a spotlight right now. And yet, if you scan tabloid headlines, you’ll note that it’s Meghan Markle who seems to be facing the brunt of the bad press at the moment.

You may also like

A comprehensive list of all the s**t Meghan Markle has taken from the British press and public

Why? Oh, lots of reasons: think sharing an Instagram update about a rescue dog, driving a “rift” between Prince Harry and his brother, living in “an eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa”, feeling “unprotected” by the Royal Family, and being “woke” (the ultimate crime), to name just a few.

Then there’s the fact that Piers Morgan, who we genuinely thought had turned a corner of late, was just one of many (undeniably privileged) individuals who couldn’t handle Meghan and Harry’s recent video about racial injustice.

“I’ve seen less disconcerting hostage videos,” he wrote scathingly in his column for the Daily Mail. “That was my thought this morning as I watched Prince Harry staring blankly into a camera and lecturing the world – yet again – on our need to face up to our privilege.”

Meghan Markle
The tabloids’ bullying of Meghan Markle is relentless – and we are all complicit.

Then, despite the fact his not-so-subtle meaning had already been made abundantly clear, Morgan added: “As he spoke about why we all have to right the wrongs of the past, his wife Meghan stared intently at him, boring her eyes into his skull as if she was virtually transporting her own pre-programmed thought processes into his brain.”

Right. Because why listen to an important message about privilege and the #BlackLivesMatter movement when you can instead fabricate a story about a woman ‘controlling’ her husband with her mind, eh? We’ll be sure to add “hypnosis” to Meghan’s perceived list of crimes.

You may also like

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s “feud” has been expertly explained by Sarah Ferguson

Setting Morgan’s rant aside, it’s worth noting that almost all of these negative articles about Meghan are, of course, cobbled together using quotes from dubious inside sources. Hardly any are grounded in fact. 

And all continue to build upon the negative image that certain media outlets have upheld of Meghan since they first learned she was dating Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their newborn baby son Archie
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, poses for a photo with Prince Harry and their son, Archie Harrison

Is it any wonder, then, that Martin Luther King Jr III has said he is “greatly disappointed” but “not surprised” by the British tabloids’ continued ill-treatment of the American Duchess?

“I’m not surprised,” he told iNews. “It’s not like ‘oh, wow, that that’s a surprise’ because these institutions have been here forever. And the institutions have been structured in a certain way. So when you operate as Harry just happening to fall in love with someone who is not in the traditional set of circumstances, then there’s going to be pushback.

“I think that’s the process that we have to still continue to work through to rid our society of racism.”

You may also like

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has a message for anyone who still doesn’t “get” white privilege

In the UK, racism is often seen as an issue that blights other countries: that much was made evident by peoples’ reactions to the Black Lives Matter movement. And yet there’s no denying that the tabloids’ bullying of Meghan is rooted in racism. Just take a look back at the headlines commenting on Meghan’s “exotic DNA,” and how she was “(almost) straight outta Compton.” At the BBC presenter who was fired for tweeting a picture of a chimpanzee and likening it to the couple’s son, Archie. At the many, many articles which deliberately set out to highlight the dissimilarities between Kate Middleton and Meghan’s backgrounds. There have been so many of these articles, in fact, that Stylist’s Moya Crockett felt compelled to highlight the “obvious undercurrent of racism and classism” running through them.

“By drawing these distinctions between the two women’s backgrounds, these articles are sending a clear message: Kate is more or less the kind of woman you’d expect a prince to marry, and Meghan… isn’t,” she said.

Meghan Markle’s winter coat: the Duchess of Sussex arrives at Canada House on January 07, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Meghan Markle: the Duchess of Sussex arrives at Canada House on January 07, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, too, has explained the role that white privilege has played in the racist coverage of Meghan and Harry’s relationship.

“If you look at a lot of the criticism she faced, a lot of the examples, it sums up to one thing: ‘How dare she? She doesn’t know her place. She’s uppity,’” she said powerfully.

“When a black woman goes with the flow and does what’s expected of her, it’s all OK. But the moment she exercises independent thought, independent authenticity, she’s a problem.”

You may also like

Meghan Markle is being treated like a pantomime villain, and it has to stop

So, sure, Meghan might not be perfect, and she might not be your favourite person. You might disagree with her decision to gracefully exit the Royal Family. You might even think Meghan and her husband should be stripped of their royal titles. All of that is fine, I suppose: you are entitled to your own opinion. But there’s a difference between having an opinion and abusing someone based on that opinion.

With that in mind, then: if you see abuse being directed at Meghan, you should report it to social media platforms. If you see baseless tabloid slander, don’t click it. And, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

Please. Let’s work together to end this toxic cycle now.

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again.

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

People

A comprehensive list of all the s**t Meghan Markle has taken from the tabloids

Meghan Markle has spectacularly informed UK tabloids she will no longer be dealing with them, and we are here for it.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

“Meghan Markle vs Kate Middleton: the dark subtext to the tabloid headlines”

Our culture has long been obsessed with pitting women against one another. It’s boring, and it has to stop.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
People

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s “feud” expertly explained by Fergie

Sarah Ferguson has a message for the trolls behind those tabloid headlines, and it’s one we all need to sit up and pay attention to.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Caroline Flack inspired us to be kind. Why can’t we do that with Meghan?

We’re sick and tired of this relentless tabloid bullying.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Fashion

We need to talk about those hypocritical Kate Middleton BAFTA fashion reports

The Duchess of Cambridge was described as an “angel” in her one-shoulder dress, just weeks after Meghan Markle was deemed “controversial” for doing the same.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published