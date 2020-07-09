Meghan Markle is the tabloids’ favourite villain again – but why?

Why? Oh, lots of reasons: think sharing an Instagram update about a rescue dog, driving a “rift” between Prince Harry and his brother, living in “an eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa”, feeling “unprotected” by the Royal Family, and being “woke” (the ultimate crime), to name just a few.

Then there’s the fact that Piers Morgan, who we genuinely thought had turned a corner of late, was just one of many (undeniably privileged) individuals who couldn’t handle Meghan and Harry’s recent video about racial injustice.

“I’ve seen less disconcerting hostage videos,” he wrote scathingly in his column for the Daily Mail. “That was my thought this morning as I watched Prince Harry staring blankly into a camera and lecturing the world – yet again – on our need to face up to our privilege.”