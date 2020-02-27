Meghan Markle is being treated like a pantomime villain, and it has to stop

Almost every day brings new quotes from dubious inside sources, which are spun into excuses to seek comment from royal experts about how Meghan has let down the royal family and the public in some new, unforeseen way. They’ve reached out to Germaine Greer, the same woman who suggested Meghan would “bolt” after the royal wedding, for some more reductive woman-on-woman nastiness (this time, she’s suggested Meghan might have been “faking” her love for Harry all this time). And certain tabloids still feel the need to reach out to Thomas Markle for commentary on his daughter, despite the fact he has nothing to do with Meghan’s life whatsoever. Indeed, he has been publicly blackmailing the duchess with paid television appearances in a bid to convince her to answer his calls (which, astoundingly, hasn’t worked).

For months, Meghan was thrust under a spotlight and picked apart by royal experts, all of whom came to the same conclusion: she was “not right” for the royal family. We assumed, then, that Meghan and Harry’s decision to exit the royal family, then, would be applauded by the press. That the public would celebrate the couple’s decision to become “financially independent”.

We were wrong.