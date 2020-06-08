Mel B explains why it’s so hurtful when white people say they “don’t see colour”

How many times have you heard someone say that they “don’t see colour” or are “colourblind”? How many times have you said this about yourself, even?

Many people claim they are “colourblind” as a means of absolving themselves from racism: how can they be racist, so goes the theory, if they don’t register skin color at all?

However, this concept of “colourblindness” does far more harm than good, as it fails to acknowledge the very real ways in which racism has existed and continues to exist, both in individuals and systemically.

And now, in a new interview, Mel B has underlined the fact that, by professing not to see race, you’re ignoring racism, not solving it.