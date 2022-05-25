In a new interview with Vulture, the actor opened up about suffering with an eating disorder as a teenager, and the person who kickstarted her journey to recovery.

Reflecting on her childhood in New Zealand, Lynskey said that the strict beauty standards she saw represented in magazines, alongside being in the care of her anorexic mother, fuelled her eating disorder at the age of 12.

“When we were young teenagers, like 13, my friend and I used to go to the library,” she recalled.

“It was very hard to get magazines in New Plymouth. But they would have international Vogue. We would go there and rip out pages of the magazines of the skinniest, most beautiful women […] They were all over my room. I thought you were supposed to have a gap between your thighs. I became obsessed with that.”

As she pursued her career in acting, Lynskey says she was constantly reminded of the need to be “thin, confident [and] pretty”.