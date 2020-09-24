Has the pandemic shaped or changed your activism in any way?



“Our mission still remains the same, but how we go about our mission has slightly changed.

“On the one hand, it’s also been a reinforcement of the systemic challenges we’re confronted with when we do our work. So we can do community activism, grassroots advocacy and all of those things, but the truth is that the system is still largely underdeveloped in terms of health care.

“So in Nigeria, we don’t have mental health care at a primary health care level, for example. We have approximately one psychiatrist for around 1.3 million Nigerians – that’s just about 256 psychiatrists in the whole of Nigeria. So there are systemic deficiencies that we can try to improve, but they are going to be there for quite a while so we have to work with them. So this Covid-19 period really just exacerbated all of the already existing issues within the healthcare system in Nigeria.