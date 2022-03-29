“There’s certain people that just expect me to just be a rapper on the spot,” she explains. “I’ll be eating food at a restaurant and suddenly they’ve got their Snapchat in my face, like: ‘Spit bars!’

“It’s like, I’m actually a human. If you got to know me, you’d actually want to chill with me as a normal person. But some people just think that’s it, that’s all there is to me.”

With the increase in her fame, Leshurr explains that there’s been a “massive, massive pressure” to keep up her rapper persona in her everyday life also. Because of this, she found herself withdrawing from the public eye.

She says: “I’ve been living a lockdown before lockdown.

“I just never used to go out the house. And if I did, I’ll get a taxi from there and back.”