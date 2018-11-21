“Why running is such a powerful tool for mental health”

Last April, Bryony Gordon and Jada Sezer ran the London Marathon – wearing nothing but their trainers and their underwear.

It might sound like an odd thing to do, but the pair were intent on making an important point about our bodies and how we view them. Namely, they wanted to encourage us to stop worrying about what they look like, and start embracing them for all the amazing things that they can do; a mission the pair are now set to continue.

“It’s a miracle that we’re all here, that we’re alive and our hearts are beating. We should be celebrating that, rather than trying to look a certain way to please the male gaze,” Gordon told Stylist’s editor-in-chief, Lisa Smosarski, while on stage in her underwear at Stylist Live.

“We’ve agreed to do it again next year, but with a group of women who inspire us and stand for the morals and values that we speak about, while triumphing the diversity that we care about.”