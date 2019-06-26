Meet Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s new history-making Prime Minister

After three weeks of political negotiations, Denmark has a new leader – and she’s making history.

Mette Frederiksen, who heads up the left-leaning Social Democrats, is Denmark’s youngest ever Prime Minister at 41 years old. As part of a ‘red bloc’ alliance with four other centre-left parties, she’s formed a majority government built on a platform that includes a promised end to austerity measures and a plan to cut Denmark’s carbon emissions by 70% over the next 10 years.

“It is with great pleasure I can announce that after three weeks of negotiations, we have a majority to form a new government,” said Frederiksen, addressing media on 25 June to announce her premiership.