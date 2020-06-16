I May Destroy You fans: here are the TV shows and films you can watch Michaela Coel in
- Posted by
- Helen Bownass
- Published
From Chewing Gum to Black Mirror here’s some more of Michaela Coel’s best on-screen moments.
I May Destroy You is, without question, one of the best things you’ll watch on TV this year. The series which was written, co-directed by and stars Michaela Coel has made huge waves both in the UK and the USA for it’s nuanced and searing look at consent and modern dating.
The show is on screen twice a week on Monday and Tuesday nights at 10.45pm – Coel specifically requested it didn’t all drop at once. But if that’s not enough and you want more Michaela Coel in your life – and we don’t blame you – there’s plenty more. As well as being a writer-actor-director Coel’s talents extend from contemporary comedies to a political thriller to a musical love story. Here’s the best of her other roles.
Black Earth Rising (2018)
This political thriller sees Coel takes the lead as Kate Ashby a legal investigator, who was saved from the Rwandan genocide and adopted by human rights lawyer Eve Ashby (Harriet Walter). When Eve takes on a case to prosecute a controversial military leader, it puts their relationship to the test.
Been So Long (2018)
Set in Camden, this film is a contemporary love story and musical. Coel plays Simone, a single mum who’s staying away from love. But one night she’s dragged out for the night where she meets Raymond (Arinzé Kene) who’s just got out of prison and trying to rebuild his life. The pair fall for each other but, as is life, it’s not straightforward. Musical numbers abound as does the chemistry and passion.
Black Mirror (2017)
Considered one of the greatest Black Mirror
The Aliens (2016)
Created by the makers of Misfits
Chewing Gum (2015)
The show that marked Coel out as a unique, powerful and wildly funny talent. This boundary pushing and Bafta winning comedy written by and starring Coel is about 24-year-old Tracey who’s desperate to lose her virginity and embarks on a journey of sexual awakening and to discover who she really is.
Top Boy (2013)
Coel played Kayla, a woman who has witnessed a murder, in series two of the hard-hitting drama. Weruche Opia, who plays Terry, Arabella’s best friend in I May Destroy You, also appeared in the same series of Top Boy, and the pair met once on set although they didn’t appear on screen together.
Images: BBC, Netflix, Channel 4