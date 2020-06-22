It might come as a surprise that Michaela Coel, the creator of the superlative I May Destroy You which is blowing up TVs and laptops all over the country, suffers with imposter syndrome. Something she reveals as she appears on the cover of this week’s Stylist magazine which you can download on the App Store or Google Play.

“I definitely have imposter syndrome,” she tells Stylist. “Do you know what I googled a couple of days ago? How to accept a compliment. Because there’s a lot of them coming at me right now. Is there a way that I should accept it?”

We’re not surprised about the volume of praise. The TV show, which she wrote, stars in, co-directs and exec produces is a ferocious look at consent and relationships and has had universal success with critics and audiences praising its honesty, nuance and humour. With it Coel has created something vital and unique, the likes of which we’ve never seen on TV before. “I’m definitely feeling the love,” she tells Stylist of the reaction. “When I go to the supermarket I’m bumping into people that are watching the show.”