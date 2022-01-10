Although the winners were announced during a private event and the results shared on Twitter, Rodriguez didn’t let the lack of ceremony dampen her celebrations. In an Instagram post, the actor celebrated the historic win with a touching message about representation.

“This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals,” she wrote alongside a caption of the award announcement.

“They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS.”