Obama, responding to the anti-racism protests taking place globally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, said: “Over these past couple of months, our foundation has been shaken. Not just by a pandemic that stole too many of our loved ones, upended our daily lives, and sent tens of millions into unemployment, but also by the rumbling of the age-old fault lines that our country was built on: the lines of race and power that are now, once again, so nakedly exposed for all of us to grapple with.”

The former First Lady continued: “So, if any of you are scared, or confused, or angry, or just plain overwhelmed by it all, if you feel like you’re searching for a lifeline just to steady yourself, you are not alone. I am feeling all of that, too. I think we all are.

“It’s OK to be confused. It’s OK if you don’t understand exactly what you’re feeling… if you don’t feel safe driving your own car in your own neighborhood, or going for a jog, or buying some candy at 7/11, or bird-watching – if you can’t even approach the police without fearing for your life – well, how do you begin to chart your own course?”