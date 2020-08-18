Michelle Obama’s Donald Trump speech is vital for anyone struggling to engage with politics right now
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Michelle Obama just shared a speech on the first night of the Democratic convention, and her words are a call to action for anyone who is finding it hard to engage with political news.
When Michelle Obama talks, we listen.
The former first lady of the United States is a role model for many around the world, using her platform to campaign for education, equality, women’s rights and so much more.
If you’ve read her biography, Becoming, or tuned into her Netflix documentary of the same name, you’ll know the incredible story of how she became the first African-American first lady.
Most recently, she’s also started a podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, which sees her continuing to educate listeners on issues we need to challenge, through interviewing the likes of former president Barack Obama.
Right now, part of Obama’s work is campaigning for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, in the US election 2020 race against Donald Trump.
As part of the campaign, Obama has just shared a powerful keynote speech – and everyone should listen to it.
“I hate politics,” Obama admits in the 18-minute video. She also acknowledges that “a lot of folks are reluctant to tune into a political convention right now, or into politics in general”.
These words are perhaps significant for many because, at a time when most of us are desperate to escape 2020 and enjoy what’s left of the summer, it’s easy to avoid the news and politics.
However, Obama details why the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter and the disheartened outlook of the next failed generation are all reasons why we must stay engaged.
“Our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long,” she says.
“Stating the simple fact that a black life matters is still met with derision from the nation’s highest office,” Obama continues.
“Because whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy.”
Firmly speaking out against Trump, Obama asserts: “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.
“He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”
She also says, “It is what it is” – referencing the same words the president recently used about the coronavirus death toll, a devastating reminder of how the president has reacted to this pandemic.
Images: Getty