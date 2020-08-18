When Michelle Obama talks, we listen.

The former first lady of the United States is a role model for many around the world, using her platform to campaign for education, equality, women’s rights and so much more.

If you’ve read her biography, Becoming, or tuned into her Netflix documentary of the same name, you’ll know the incredible story of how she became the first African-American first lady.

Most recently, she’s also started a podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, which sees her continuing to educate listeners on issues we need to challenge, through interviewing the likes of former president Barack Obama.