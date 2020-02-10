Michelle Obama on why you should never rely on a partner to make you happy

Call me a cliche, but if I could have dinner with anyone in the world, it would be Michelle Obama.

We would probably go somewhere for tacos (like her and Meghan Markle did that time) – just a couple of girls knocking back margaritas on a Tuesday evening – and then, after we had covered all the basics, I would try to milk as much life advice as I could get.

As anyone who has devoured Michelle’s memoir, Becoming, well knows, the former first lady is five-feet-and-11-inches of pure wisdom. Page after page, pearl after pearl, her words continue to inspire women to unapologetically own their own story and to reject feelings of shame in favour of being a continuing work in progress.