Michelle Obama might have left the White House three years ago, but when it comes to changing the world, she is only just getting started.

The former-FLOTUS – who was named 2019’s “most inspiring woman” – continues to inspire, project-by-project, whether through her best-selling memoir, Becoming, or drawing global awareness to the issues that matter.

Now, she has announced her latest project: an IGTV series, aptly titled A Year Of Firsts, that will tell the stories of first-generation college students navigating their freshman year.