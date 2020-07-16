Here’s everything we know about Michelle Obama’s first podcast, which is coming to Spotify this summer.
Earlier this year, Michelle Obama delivered one of the stand-out Netflix documentaries of the year, Becoming. It of course perfectly followed up her best-selling 2019 memoir of the same name. And now, she is giving us the goods once more – this time in the form of a brilliant podcast.
The Michelle Obama Podcast will connect listeners to the former First Lady’s most candid and personal conversations, showing us what’s possible when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to open up, and to focus on what matters most.
Episode subjects will focus on the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health. Joining Obama will be an array of special guests including: her parents, Marian and Craig Robinson; TV host Conan O’Brien; former senior advisor to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett; renowned journalist Michele Norris; and obstetrics and gynecology specialist, Dr. Sharon Malone MD.
Listen to Michelle Obama introduce her new podcast
As she explains in the introduction, Obama is going to tackle the big questions on important issues including the coronavirus pandemic to the evolving conversation around race. But that doesn’t mean she’s not going to have some fun along the way…
The Michelle Obama Podcast will premiere exclusively on Spotify on July 29 2020 and will be available to stream globally. You can subscribe to The Michelle Obama Podcast here.
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…