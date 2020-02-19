The year is 1982, and Michelle Obama – or Michelle Robinson, as she was then known – is giving off some serious Pretty In Pink energy at her high school prom.

The high school senior, who would later go on to become a celebrated lawyer, educator, author and First Lady of the United States, wore a peach silk dress with a thigh high split and matching jacket. In photographs she is pictured sitting in a wingback rattan chair while her date, David Upchurch, stands next to her in tuxedo and bowtie.

We know all this about Obama’s high school prom because she just shared a hilariously retro picture from the evening in question on Twitter. Naturally for Obama, the throwback picture wasn’t merely an excuse for nostalgia. It was all in service of her latest cause: encouraging young people across the US to vote in the next election.