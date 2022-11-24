Michelle Obama reminds us that it’s time to ditch respectability politics around reality TV

But the reality (no pun intended) is that society and what entertainment means to us is changing. For some, reality TV is a perfect form of escapism from the onslaught of news that is hitting us from all angles. Whether it’s volatile human rights, a cost of living crisis or natural disasters, we spend our day-to-day dealing with the hard realities of life – and switching off to watch something that allows you to truly unwind and relax is just what we need.

And if we want to get real about the reality TV debate, classism is often at the centre of it all. As a form of programming that has historically been considered low-brow, there are suggestions that it lacks intelligence and creativity and thus is not worthy of being a form of content that certain people should consume. But the truth is, reality TV is now watched by a wide variety of people and it’s a genre that is increasingly fluid and not limiting or defining anyone’s identity.

After all, you can binge-watch The White Lotus and gush over Taboo while still enjoying Love Is Blind and getting your weekly dose of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, right?

We as humans are multifaceted and so are our interests – so why do some still place these archaic boundaries around reality TV and what counts as ‘good’ and ‘bad’ TV?