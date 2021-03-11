Michelle Obama might have left the White House four years ago, but the former First Lady has only continued to campaign for women’s rights ever since. Obama is a key figure in activism around sexism and racism, and she always shares the best life advice.

It’s little wonder that Obama’s autobiography, Becoming, is a bestseller found on most people’s bookshelves. She also released a hit Netflix documentary of the same name. And when she released her first Spotify series, The Michelle Obama Podcast, everybody tuned in.