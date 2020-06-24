Miley Cyrus just nailed the stigma that often comes with sobriety

Miley Cyrus has just discussed her reasons for being sober over the last six months, and she made a good point about the “no fun” stigma that often comes with the decision not to drink.

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she’s been sober for six months. The singer discussed the issue on an episode of The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin released on Tuesday (23 June), explaining her reasons why. According to Cyrus, she first made the decision because of surgery on her vocal chords. However, after examining the “abandonment feelings” in her family, she chose to continue sobriety.

“I’ve been sober sober for the past six months,” Cyrus says on the podcast. “At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery… But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. “My dad’s parents divorced when he was three, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. “So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

Miley Cyrus has opened up about sobriety, abandonment issues and stigma around mental health issues.

Cyrus goes on to explain the stigma that often comes with sobriety, when people assume a young person is “no fun” because they don’t drink – and she has absolutely no time for it. “It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,’” she continues. “It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ “The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.” You can listen to the full episode of The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin here.

If you think you or someone you know might be suffering from alcohol addiction, you can find support on the We Are With You website.



