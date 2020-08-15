Miley Cyrus says she felt “villainised” for moving on after her breakup

Miley Cyrus points out the sexist double standards around the treatment of women who move on quickly after the end of a relationship.
Last year, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation after ten years of dating and eight months of marriage.
The couple’s relationship had been significantly unconventional from the start, with Cyrus redefining what it means to be queer in a heterosexual marriage.
Her next relationship, with Kaitlynn Carter, prompted worldwide media coverage. Cyrus has now discussed how she was “villainised” for moving on after the split from Hemsworth.
“I feel like, as a woman, I was villainised for moving on and I really feel like that isn’t acceptable,” Cyrus says on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
“At the time I had posted George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and all these guys […] who were known as ‘players’,” she continues.
“They [the tabloids] made me seem disloyal, which is so against my fucking character… And my character is everything that is my foundation.”
Cyrus also gives her tips for anyone going through heartache after a breakup, adding: “I’m very logical, very organised, very centred – so I love lists. They keep my world in check, I’d be a wreck without lists…
“So with heartbreak, I try to not get lost in the emotion,” she continues, “the world is going to keep turning, it’s like a death when you lose a loved one.”
She advises: “Make a list of what you were gaining and what you were losing [in the relationship]. What they were contributing to your life, and what they were subtracting… Value each of these things by one through to ten.
“Then add it: if they did add more to your life, then you know what you expect for your next relationship. If they were subtracting, you know what you will not accept ever again.”
Cyrus also encourages people to try be logical in relationships because the only time she has ever felt like an actor in her personal life is when she’s in relationships she knows should end.
