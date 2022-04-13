“It’s gross […] and I have been dealing with that but also have been dealing with that forever.”

Brown also discussed a time when she was sexualised before she was an adult, as she was “crucified” for wearing a low-cut dress to a red carpet event.

“I thought is this really what we should be talking about? We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the awards show, the talent that was there, the people we are representing,” she said.

During the podcast, Brown also discussed her thoughts on social media, calling it “the worst place of all time” and wanting to make sure her social media pages are a place for people to be “happy”.