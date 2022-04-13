Millie Bobby Brown calls out the sexualisation of young girls by the media
The actor appeared on The Guilty Feminist podcast where she discussed the “gross” treatment she has received by the media.
Since landing her breakout role in Stranger Things, fans of Millie Bobby Brown have watched as the star has developed into the actor-entrepreneur she is today, with a fantastic career ahead of her.
From her starring role in Enola Holmes to launching her make-up brand Florence By Mills, she is someone who has been in the public eye since the age of 12 – and she has spoken out about her experiences growing up in front of the media and the sexualisation she has experienced from a young age.
Appearing on The Guilty Feminist podcast, in conversation with Deborah Frances-White and Susan Wokoma, the actor said her experience in Hollywood is “a good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualised”, while adding that she has experienced increased sexualised comments since turning 18 earlier this year.
“[I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age,” she said.
“It’s gross […] and I have been dealing with that but also have been dealing with that forever.”
Brown also discussed a time when she was sexualised before she was an adult, as she was “crucified” for wearing a low-cut dress to a red carpet event.
“I thought is this really what we should be talking about? We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the awards show, the talent that was there, the people we are representing,” she said.
During the podcast, Brown also discussed her thoughts on social media, calling it “the worst place of all time” and wanting to make sure her social media pages are a place for people to be “happy”.
“When people come onto my page they can be happy and they can see people actually being helped or they can learn or they can laugh and they’re seeing a real girl.
“I just use it as a place of fun and then I was like, do you know what, I’m not posting anything personal any more, you don’t get to see that part of me,” she said.
“You get to see the things I choose to put out in the world and if that’s me telling you to go and help Malala Yousafzai promote her book you do that because that’s what I’m putting out there in the world and what I choose.”
Image: Getty