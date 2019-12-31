Millie Bobby Brown’s message of self-compassion is the 2020 resolution we need

If 2019 has taught us anything, it’s that young voices such as Greta Thunberg often have the greatest wisdom – and clear-headed vision – of all.

And now 15-year-old actor Millie Bobby Brown has driven home the point with some powerful advice as we head into 2020.

The Stranger Things star, who has talked openly about her battle with bullying and anxiety in the past, has shared a powerful message of self-love on Instagram.