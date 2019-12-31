People

Millie Bobby Brown’s message of self-compassion is the 2020 resolution we need

Anna Brech
Millie Bobby Brown

Before you dive headfirst into a series of tough resolutions for 2020, start with a little self-love – here’s Millie Bobby Brown to explain why. 

If 2019 has taught us anything, it’s that young voices such as Greta Thunberg often have the greatest wisdom – and clear-headed vision – of all. 

And now 15-year-old actor Millie Bobby Brown has driven home the point with some powerful advice as we head into 2020. 

The Stranger Things star, who has talked openly about her battle with bullying and anxiety in the past, has shared a powerful message of self-love on Instagram. 

With the world’s population facing record levels of stress and burnout, Brown’s simple plea for self-acceptance comes at a critical time.

Women in Britain have the second lowest self-esteem levels globally, in a crisis not helped by an overload of demands and narratives of fabricated perfection on social media. 

As Brown’s heartfelt post indicates, the key to stemming this wave of pressure is by having the courage to be yourself, in all your true and unfiltered flaws.

And a major part of taking that step comes from self-compassion. 

The ability to be kind to yourself is easier said than done, but – as science shows – it’s also far more effective than self-criticism as a medium for motivation and growth.

If you want to change, in other words, it all starts with a bit of self-acceptance.

So, how to begin on a journey to caring for yourself? 

Comedian and presenter London Hughes suggests we start by shutting down the negativity.

“Remember you are the best thing in your life,” she tells Stylist. “In a society that profits off your self-doubt, loving yourself is a rebellious act.”

“If someone says to you, ‘you look really, really nice in that dress’, I bet you turn around and say, ‘oh really? Because it makes me look fat and it’s got a stain on it. It’s old. It’s from a charity shop. It’s actually my sister’s, I stole it from her. It looks way better on her.’

“JUST TAKE THE COMPLIMENT, WOMAN!” Hughes continues. “Own your awesomeness. The next time someone tells you look nice in something, just turn around and say ‘Thank you. I think so too.’”

Anxiety therapist Chloe Brotheridge, founder of calmer-you.com, has another helpful tactic up her sleeve – being your own best friend.

“Imagine you’re chatting with your best friend and she’s telling you about a recent problem at work,” she tells Stylist

“How do you react? Would you tell her she’s a stupid idiot? A failure? Would you turn away in disgust, convinced there must be ‘something wrong with her’? Of course you wouldn’t.

“When it comes to your best friend, you love and accept her, you appreciate all her amazing qualities and importantly, you’re on her side. Think about how you’d speak to your best friend the next time you catch yourself giving yourself a hard time.”

With that, we’re off to conjure up a little self-compassion – what better way to herald in a brand new decade?

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

