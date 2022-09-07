“So many of my shows right now are about young women and longing and feeling horny and feeling rejected. And I’ve learned a lot from that,” Kaling said. “So (in) my 20s, I’m in these relationships with guys that I’m like, ‘If someone were to take a photo of us, would the photo look good?’ […] I am stronger now and more confident.”

Feeling stronger and confident in who you are is a vital point that needs to be highlighted, particularly when it comes to dating.

In an era filled with dating apps, a long list of flags to look out for and a desire to feel a part of something, it’s important to remain true to yourself and understand that feeling whole within yourself is where it all begins before being part of a relationship.

And that journey of singledom may be longer for some than others, and it may be filled with more ups and downs compared to those around you. But ultimately, it is all a part of the journey and we all have a different path to follow despite society telling us we should all be aspiring for the same thing and be at the same place at the same time.

Life is a journey that we only have so much control over – so you may as well embrace every moment, enjoy the ride and ditch labels that place you (or your dating habits) in a time-sensitive box.