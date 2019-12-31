Mindy Kaling’s hilarious post on the reality of New Year’s Eve is all of us

It is a truth universally acknowledged that New Year’s Eve is almost always a letdown. We all know this. We all agree.

And yet, every year we fall into that trap of thinking we should do something spectacular.

Everyone else, we imagine, is out there in a blaze of fireworks and sequins (what they’re doing isn’t quite clear: but whatever it is, it’s bound to be fabulous) – and we ought to be doing the same.