In many ways, I was dating him because I wanted his life. His cool job. His ability to make money as an artist, doing what he loved. I knew, but decided not to notice, that he conveniently ignored the fact that I was an artist, too, because I was young and not “a professional” like him and my art and words came from a place of my own vulnerability and – gasp – emotionality. He was very much a LOGIC OR BUST sort of man. And I was drawn to that, too, because #internalisedmisogyny told me my version of seeing the world was less than, and his was the North Star I should seek to follow.

The short version is: he didn’t want me as a partner. He wanted me as a cheerleader. Someone to inspire him, to make him feel needed and loved and worthy, to keep him company while he waited for someone more suitable – not in college, not so emotional – to come along.

During this time, I found comfort in ye olde versions of my current boyfriend: other old, white men and their art, who shined a light on the fucked-up-ness of my then-percolating ideas about men and their desires.